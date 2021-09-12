Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,560,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

