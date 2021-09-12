Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

