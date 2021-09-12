Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

