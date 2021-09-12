Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,213 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

