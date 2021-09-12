MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $36.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1,847.41. 327,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,307. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,716.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,562.34. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.