Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $335.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

