Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

