Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

NYSE:TT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

