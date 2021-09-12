Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,453.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

