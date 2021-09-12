Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $246.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

