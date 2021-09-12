Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Hits $141.94 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Metadium has a total market cap of $141.94 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

