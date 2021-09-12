Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $45.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,310. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. Methanex has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

