MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $4.79 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.