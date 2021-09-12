Michael A. Bieber Sells 22,236 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 441.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

