Michael A. Bieber Sells 22,236 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.
