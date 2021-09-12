Michael Guthrie Sells 45,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

RBLX opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $287,018,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

