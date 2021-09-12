Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MFGP opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.