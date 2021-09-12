Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

