MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $127.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $129.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $25.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $615.57. The stock had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,329. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

