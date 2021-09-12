Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 4.8%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.19. 29,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,322,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.