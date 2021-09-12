Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) shares fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 4,186,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

