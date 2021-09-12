Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.58 on Friday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mission Produce by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

