Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

