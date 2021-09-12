Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 78.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.47 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.