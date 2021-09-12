Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $12,257,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $518,562.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,999 shares of company stock worth $3,777,236. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

