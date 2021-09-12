Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

