Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,060 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.99 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.