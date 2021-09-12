Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.