Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.67 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

NYSE MOH traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $252.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $250.52. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.