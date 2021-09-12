Morgan Stanley Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.