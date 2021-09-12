Morgan Stanley Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $458.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $304,784. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

