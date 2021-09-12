Morgan Stanley Purchases 33,219 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 177.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $245.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

