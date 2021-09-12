Morgan Stanley Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.