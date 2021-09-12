Morgan Stanley Sells 218,819 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

