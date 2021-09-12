Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €278.33 ($327.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

