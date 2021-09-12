Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $471.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.35 and a 200 day moving average of $445.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,470,562. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

