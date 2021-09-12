Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fulton Financial worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

