Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.