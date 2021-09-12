Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $24,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

