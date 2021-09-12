Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 350.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

