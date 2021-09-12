N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.51 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 794,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,820,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.45 ($0.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.63. The firm has a market cap of £15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.