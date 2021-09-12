Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.04. 567,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

