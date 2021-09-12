National Bank Financial Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.84. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

