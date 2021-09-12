National Bank Financial Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$204.57.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$179.78 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$188.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.83. The firm has a market cap of C$34.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.