National Bank Financial Lowers Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Price Target to C$1.80

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LGDTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

