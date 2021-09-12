National Bank Financial Lowers New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE NGD opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.