National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$4.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TMQ stock opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$364.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

