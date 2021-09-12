National Bank Financial Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

