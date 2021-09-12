National Bankshares Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.94.

LUN opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

