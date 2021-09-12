Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

