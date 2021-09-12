Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

